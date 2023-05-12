SHAWNEE, Okla. -- Oklahoma Baptist University students who were displaced by the April 19 tornado that struck the Shawnee campus received $100 thanks to an Oklahoma disaster relief organization.
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief and Todd Fisher, executive director-treasurer for Oklahoma Baptists presented a check to OBU President Heath Thomas for those students who had notified the university that they had been displaced by the tornado.
"We thought it would be nice if we could just give each student who had notified OBU that they had been displaced, a small token of support,” Fisher said. “So, we decided we could give $100 to each student. Again, that’s a small token I’m sure for what some of them lost. But more than that, it is just an expression by us that we support them, love them and are grateful that they are a part of OBU.”
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers often deploy teams to help during times of extreme circumstance, like natural disasters.
“Of course, we sent Disaster Relief teams here to help with all the trees and the cleanup, and we fed people,” Fisher said. “But we wanted to go a step beyond what we normally do and just try to support these students.”
The university said 106 students were displaced due to the damage on campus.