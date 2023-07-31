TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife (ODWC) offered up some help after county music star and Oklahoma native Carrie Underwood posted a picture of a river otter online.
Underwood took to Twitter Monday after the animal was spotted at her aunt's house in Oklahoma.
Underwood wasn't even sure at the time of the post what kind of animal it was or what to do with it.
ODWC was quick to identify the animal, adding that river otters can be found in rural parts of the state, particularly in the east.
River otters can be as long as 4 feet and weigh up to 20 pounds, according to the ODWC website. River otters prefer to be away from people, so for one to be that close to a home is a concern.
Underwood gave an update Monday afternoon that the otter had moved on before anyone from the Wildlife Department made it out.
She posted "Thanks for all the info and suggestions!!! Learned something new...I guess otters can be Okies too!"