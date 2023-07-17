TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — An 88-year-old caused a three-car collision on OK-20 Monday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
OHP said it happened around 5:20 p.m. Monday on OK-20, near OK-11 and about 2/10 of a mile east of Skiatook.
According to OHP, Correne Keith, an 88-year-old from Skiatook, was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of OK-20.
A Nissan Maxima going east on OK-20 slowed down and swerved to the right, then was rear-ended by a Ford F-150, also going east, OHP said.
Keith and the F-150 then hit each other head on, OHP said.
According to OHP, Keith was taken to the hospital in stable condition with arm and leg injuries.
The driver of the Maxima was not injured, OHP said.
The driver of the F-150 was taken to hospital in Owasso for minor injuries and was treated and released, OHP said.
