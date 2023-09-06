OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said their DUI checkpoint over Labor Day weekend made six DUI arrests.
OHP's DUI checkpoint at 122nd and Broadway Extension in OKC checked around 450 vehicles, according to their Facebook post.
OHP said they highly encourage everyone to find a safe ride by calling a cab, Uber, Lyft, any ride service, or better yet have a designated driver.
OHP took to Facebook to remind everyone to enjoy life and have fun, but never under any circumstance drive while impaired by alcohol or any other substance.
"The cost is too high," the post reads. "Let's ENDUI."