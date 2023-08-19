MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — A Wagoner man was taken to the hospital after a collision involving a train in Mayes County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
OHP said it happened around 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, near E.W. 650 and N.S. 4293, about two miles south of Mazie.
According to OHP, 70-year-old Stephen Atchley failed to yield from a yield sign when crossing over a train track and was hit by a train going north.
According to OHP, it was a Union Pacific Railroad train with three engines and seven cars.
Atchley was driving a 2001 Dodge Ram, OHP said.
OHP said Atchley was taken to a Tulsa hospital, where he was admitted with head and internal torso injuries.
According to OHP, the collision was caused by Atchley failing to yield.