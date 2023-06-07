TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is urging drivers to pay attention to the speed limit in work zones, as ODOT gets ready to change the traffic pattern heading into and out of downtown Tulsa at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 8.
According to OHP, the posted 45 miles per hour speed limit in the work zone is to be observed at all times. This is especially important as the traffic pattern between Lewis Avenue and the US-75 Junction is about to change.
“We realize this is going to be a headache,” said TJ Gerlach, the ODOT Spokesperson. “In the end, after this is completed, we’ll be able to move traffic onto that fresh new pavement.”
ODOT plans to reduce traffic to just one lane in each direction on the Broken Arrow Expressway between Lewis Avenue and the US-75 Junction after Thursday morning’s rush hour. The change could be in place for up to 30 days.
“It’s going to be tough,” Lt. Mark Southall with OHP said. “We want to get through this 30 days with no injuries, no major crashes.”
Lt. Southall warns drivers to pay attention and observe the 45 miles per hour speed limit in the work zone at all times.
“There could be workers that maybe you don’t see,” he remarked. “They could work early morning hours when maybe the weather’s a little bit nicer, sometimes, a lot of times in the summertime they work overnight. So it is 45 all the time through that construction zone.”
The fines double when there are workers present.
Other planned changes to the traffic pattern include three major ramp closures.
The westbound ramp to northbound US-75, the westbound on-ramp from 13th Place near Utica Avenue and the eastbound off ramp to Utica Avenue will also be closed for the next 60 days beginning on Saturday.
Another reason to stay alert when driving through this area over the next several weeks.
Southall offers the following driving tips:
“Number one is slow down through those safety zones, be off cell phones, avoid any distractions and be sure that you’re wearing your seat belt.”
The entire $15 million project is expected to be complete by the end of the year and will offer new concrete pavement and a barrier wall in the median and new shoulders along about a mile stretch of road.