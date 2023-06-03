CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa man was sent to the hospital after a plane crash Saturday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
OHP said it happened around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, about 2.5 miles south of Bristow.
According to OHP, 50-year-old Clinton Brian of Tulsa was flying a 1948 fixed wing TEMCO.
What caused the crash and what happened is still under investigation.
According to OHP, when the crash happened the weather was clear.
OHP said Brian was taken to the hospital in stable condition with internal torso injuries.