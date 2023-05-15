WAGONER CO., Okla. — An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper was involved in an accident that sent his vehicle into a ditch just before 2 p.m. on Monday in Wagoner County.
OHP Public Information Officer Sarah Stewart said a trooper was responding to a crash when he hit some standing water.
The water caused the trooper to hydroplane and sent his vehicle into a drainage ditch.
Stewart said the vehicle landed upside down but the trooper was able to crawl out and sustained non-life threatening injuries, though he's still being monitored by medical professionals.