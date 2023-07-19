OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has confirmed they responded to a call about a possible bomb threat of the Office of the Oklahoma Attorney General in Oklahoma City.
The building was evacutated.
OHP arrived at the location and set up a perimeter. Deputies were able to locate a car fitting the description given on the phone regarding the bomb threat.
The driver was taken into custody. OHP will not be releasing the name of the suspect arrested at this time.
The car was searched and the entire first floor of the building. There were no bombs or devices found, according to OHP.
People have been allowed to return into the building as the structure has been deemed safe.