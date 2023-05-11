OWASSO, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is investigating a fight that broke out on the Bailey Ranch Golf Course involving some of their troopers.
This comes after a video gained a lot of attention online showing the fight between multiple men on an Owasso golf course.
The video shows at least nine men involved in a brawl, trading punches.
You can hear one man yell, "You gonna come up on me, that's what's gonna happen," after punching another man in the face, knocking him to the ground.
Later in the video, you hear someone yell, "Want to go down too?" to a man after knocking down another.
Warning: Strong language used in video.
It is unclear how the fight started, but OHP Public Information officer Sarah Stewart said they are looking into the incident because of some off-duty troopers' involvement.
"The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is currently looking into an incident involving off-duty troopers at the Bailey Ranch Golf Course in owasso," Stewart said in a statement given to FOX23.
Stewart wouldn't say how many troopers were involved and gave no further information on the incident at this time.