PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. — An intoxicated man intentionally rammed his boat into a Department of Wildlife boat, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
OHP said it happened around 7:00 p.m. Saturday on Eufaula Lake at the Asuta Vista ramp, about half a mile south of Longtown.
According to OHP, a 19-foot Department of Wildlife boat was docked in a boatslip while checking the fishing license of a woman at the dock.
OHP said 68-year-old Lawrence Turner of Eufaula pulled up to the dock in 25-foot tritoon boat and started arguing about the boat slip.
Turner then intentionally rammed into the Department of Wildlife boat, OHP said.
OHP said Turner was intoxicated when he did this, but he was not injured.
None of the seven passengers on Turner’s boat were injured and the three child passengers were wearing life jackets, OHP said.
OHP also said the three men inside the Department of Wildlife boat weren’t injured.
>>>MORE: GRDA responds to boat explosion, deadly incidents during Memorial Day weekend