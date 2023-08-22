OWASSO, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is adding a new tool to their belt with martial arts training focused on de-escalation.
Lieutenant Mark Southall with OHP said over the next few days, OHP will be training in Gracie Survival Tactics, which he says is a series of tactics and jiu-jitsu techniques troopers can use the de-escalate situations on the road.
“Jiu-jitsu is using leverage and force, ground control, not necessarily strikes, so it’s controlling suspects on the ground to ultimately get them into a handcuffing position,” Southall said.
The training was held at several different locations, including Owasso High School.
“They were gracious enough to open the doors for us, let us use their mats, we’re super thankful that Owasso is allowing us to use this facility, they’ve got a great facility, it’s big enough for us to train a large amount of troopers,” Southhall said, adding that Bixby let OHP train on their campus too.
Southall said the first goal is to verbally de-escalate, and if moves to physical de-escalation, troopers will be able to do that with the least amount of injury to suspects and troopers.
“If a situation arises when the suspect makes us have to us force, this allows us to use that least amount of force possible and try to de-escalate the situation without having to harm him and also keep the trooper safe,” Southall said.
Southhall said OHP has been doing jiu-jitsu for more than 20 years.
“We’ve done jiu-jitsu for a long time and it’s just another evolution in the training that we’ve already done to get better at what we do,” he said.
Southhall said troopers often work alone, and having this type of training will let troopers keep a clear head in tense situations.
“Troopers work by themselves daily all the time, they don’t have a partner, so when a situation arises they themselves have to take care of whatever bad situation may occur, we don’t have backup, so these guys have to be able to de-escalate the situation themselves,” Southhall said.
“Knowing that you can handle yourself on the ground makes you make good sound decisions, you can think clearly through whatever decision that you’re on and when you’re on your back or you’re in a dangerous situation on the ground, you don’t panic,” Southhall also said.