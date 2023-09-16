OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – A 17-year-old driver and three others were injured in a car crash Saturday morning in Ottawa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported on South 560 Rd, about two miles north of Commerce just after 3 a.m., troopers said.
Troopers said a 17-year-old driver was going southbound on the county road at a high rate of speed when he left the road, causing the vehicle to roll eight times and landed on the passenger side.
The 17-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A 15-year-old boy also suffered serious injuries. A 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old were treated for their injuries and released from the hospital, troopers said.
Troopers said the 17-year-old driver was driving under the influence of alcohol.