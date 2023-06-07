Oh, my goodness! Where is the Okie Goodness Airstream?

TULSA, Okla. -- The Tulsa Police Department is searching for the Okie Goodness Airstream that seemed to have vanished on Tuesday afternoon, June 6.
Bret Perkins has been the owner of the airstream for seven years.
“It was originally Okie Goodness Pizza and we operated at various locations around Tulsa for years. Kyle Jamar with High Prairie Design in Tulsa originally built it for me,” said Perkins.
It hasn't bit been in operation for the last year.
“I was notified that it was stolen from in front of the old Mazzios at 11th and Elgin yesterday around 3:30 p.m.,” said Perkins. “The manager of the liquor store next door said that she saw two men and a lady messing around with the trailer, apparently to get the lock off and pull away with it.”
Perkins misses his airstream.
"Try to find who stole it and bring her back home," said Perkins.
If you have seen the Okie Goodness Airstream, or you believe you know where it is located, contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS and reference the following case number, 2023-026619.
Remember, you can remain anonymous.