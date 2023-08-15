BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The City of Bartlesville announced the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office concluded the actions of a Bartlesville police officer who shot an armed man in early July were justified.
The City said on July 5, 2023, around 1 a.m., the Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) was flagged down by a woman who said a family member was armed and suicidal at a home near Nowata Rd. and S. Madison Blvd.
The woman also said another family member was in the home with him, according to the City.
The City said officers arrived at the home and confirmed that a female family member was inside, along with the man identified as 24-year-old Ricky Franks.
Officers negotiated with Franks, who was armed, and repeatedly asked the family member to leave, which she did not do, according to the City.
The City said negotiations continued until 4:09 a.m. when “events transpired” that lead to a Bartlesville police officer shooting three times, hitting Franks twice.
Franks later died as a result of his injuries, according to the City.
The City said per BPD policy, the officer was placed on paid leave pending the results of an investigation and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSB) was notified and asked to do the investigation.
Police also conducted an internal investigation, the City said.
The City said OSBI recently finished their investigation and submitted their findings to the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
District Attorney Will Drake said after reviewing the evidence in the case and the OSBI report, the officer’s actions were justified, according to the City.
The City said BPD’s internal investigation found the office acted within the scope of the law and BPD policy.
The officer has now been removed from paid leave and reinstated to full duty, according to the City.