TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Officer Aurash Zarkeshan spoke at the Brain Injury Recovery Foundation's fourth annual Shining the Light event at Cain’s Ballroom on Saturday.
“It's just nice to be recognized for the sacrifice that Craig and I made,” Zarkeshan said.
Zarkeshan suffered a traumatic brain injury when he was shot in head during a traffic stop in June 2020.
Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson also shot during the stop and died from his injuries.
“I never would have expected to come to work and performing such a simple traffic stop would change my life the way that it did,” Zarkeshan said.
“Thank you to my nurses, my family, all the first responders who showed up to my scene, even the firefighters, ya’ll did something, so thank you,” Zarkeshan said.
The Brain Injury Recovery Foundation says one in five Americans suffer from traumatic brain injuries, strokes, aneurysms and spinal cord injuries.
They say these injuries can be devastating and can cost hundreds of thousands, even millions, of dollars.
Shining the Light featured live music, an awards dinner where they presented the Caregiver and Physician of the Year awards and a concussion simulation, thanks to the University of Tulsa.
To benefit the foundation, there was a silent auction and a police vs. fire Giving Tree, where people could donate items to build points for either team fire or team police.
The money raised will help the Brain Injury Recovery Foundation build an activity-based neuro rehabilitation therapy center in Tulsa.
"We're getting ready to open our DEFY Neuro Rehab center here in Tulsa, which will really help. That's how I survived my traumatic brain injury, but it took me years to get out of the hospital, with hospitals around the states,” Chris Lieberman, founder of the Brain Injury Recovery Foundation said.
