WAGONER, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) said improvements on Highway 51 through Wagoner will take longer to begin.
FOX23 spoke with local Jerry James who lives near Wagoner and said the highway has been in bad condition for years and keeps getting worse.
"It's been really really bad," James said. "It's enough to do damage to your car's tires, tie rod ends, ball joints, these kinds of things you know, and car repairs aren't cheap these days so."
FOX23 also spoke with ODOT spokesperson TJ Gerlach, who said the Highway 51 improvements were split into three different projects which are sidewalks, landscaping, and resurfacing.
"Three different contractors got each of those projects. If it had gone to one contractor, then all of this work would have probably been completed," Gerlach said. "When it came time that the other projects were nearing completion, we started approaching the contractor again, and since they had committed their forces to other projects in the area, throughout Northeast Oklahoma, they were just not able to get back to us on when they would be able to committed their workers and their workforce out there."
Gerlach said that without a timeline on when resurfacing work could start, the transportation commission decided it was best to cancel the contract and restart the bidding process."
"Tentatively we're looking at rebidding the contract in November," Gerlach said.
Gerlach said it could be spring of 2024 before permanent repairs begin, but in the meantime ODOT plans to have crews out as early as next month patching some of the worst spots.