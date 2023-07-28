BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- Cars and trucks inching along, bumper to bumper, as drivers slowly make their way home during rush hour, exiting the Broken Arrow Expressway.
"The gridlock is backing up on to the highway, creating a dangerous situation," said Broken Arrow Assistant City Manager Over Operations Kenneth Schwab.
He said congestion along the corridor between Aspen and Kenosha has been a growing problem.
"It's a big area for residential, a big area for commercial and a big area for a high school about a mile, mile and a half away.” Schwab said. “It's been that way for many, many years."
Schwab said after years of the city trying to find fix the problem, a solution may finally be on the horizon, thanks to the Oklahoma Department Of Transportation.
Schwab said, "They basically suggested, what if we couple this project with improvements to the Broken Arrow Expressway. That is their responsibility. And they came up with the idea of putting us on the 8-year plan."
ODOT’S 8-Year Construction Plan lays out proposed bridge and highway improvement projects for the next 8 years.
Schwab said ODOT is funding a corridor study of the BA Expressway from Aspen Avenue to Kenosha street to look at possible solutions.
Schwab said some of the projects being considered include the building out the Lynn Lane bridge, widening it to 7 lanes, and widening the BA Corridor from 8 to 10 lanes.
"We wouldn't even be here if it wasn't for the citizens of Broken Arrow passing the 20-18 bond. That bond election gave us some money to fund the up front work that got us to this point," Schwab said.