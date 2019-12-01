TULSA, Okla. - QUICK FACTS:
Oklahoma Department of Transportation got in on the Bedlam fun this year.
On the way to the game, drivers passed signs that said "Speeding 'Hurts' everyone" for Sooner quarterback and "Don't Hubba 'Hubbard' to the game" for Cowboys running back Chuba Hubbard.
