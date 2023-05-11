TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) is looking for a way to replace the gas tax.
ODOT Deputy Director Dawn Sullivan says it’s because cars are getting greater gas mileage.
In her 2016 Toyota Corolla Jessica drives around just fine.
“It is pretty good,” she says.
Pretty good on gas, that is.
“Maybe 30 miles per gallon,” she explains.
If you think that’s good, some electric cars can go 130 plus miles per charge, and of course, not costing the owner anything at the pump.
It's electric cars and fuel-efficient cars, that are driving ODOT to shift gears on how they pay for road maintenance.
“We are getting less revenue to pay for needed transportation improvements and investments,” Sullivan says.
Sullivan says anyone driving in Oklahoma, gas or electric, should chip in.
“If you can get 50 miles per gallon as opposed to 25 miles per gallon, you are driving twice as much, but paying for less,” she says.
The fuel tax pays for road maintenance, ODOT is starting a pilot program called Fair Miles Oklahoma. They're looking to track some drivers and log their mileage to see if a pay per mile tax would be better.
Sullivan says, with the way things are going at the pump now, the fuel tax just won’t cover all the costs of road maintenance in the future.
“Our forecasts show that by 2045, that it could be down by 30 percent,” Sullivan says.
Kale says it could level out the playing field.
“I guess it would be okay because my car isn’t that expensive to fill up, but with bigger cars, it could be an issue,” Jessica adds.
ODOT is hoping to get 500 drivers signed up for the study by July.