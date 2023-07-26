The Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) has locked down sections of each facility statewide "due to safety concerns."
The lockdown was issued Wednesday afternoon.
Visitation is not affected, but some appointments may be required. ODOC says to contact the facility directly for any questions.
In addition to the lockdown, ODOC has confirmed that a stabbing took place at the Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville on Wednesday.
Thompson says that the stabbing is not directly connected to the partial lockdown statewide, as the ODOC Security Thread Groups are always investigating safety concerns of the staff and inmates.
"ODOC has locked down certain security threat groups (STG), due to safety concerns. Initially, the certain STG at all facilities are on lockdown, however, we will gradually release the facilities where safety concerns are not existent," said Thompson.
Many ODOC facilities will have its partial lockdown lifted as early as today, Thompson added.