OKLAHOMA CITY — A warehouse and a truck full of boxes labeled shitake mushrooms were smuggling millions of dollars worth of marijuana.
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says it's another warehouse in OKC that was storing the drugs and packing them on trucks to send out likely all over the country.
In this case, the potential street value of the marijuana was $28 million,
Mark Woodward with OBN says illegal black market marijuana not only brings crime and drugs to the state, but also undercuts legal vendors selling medical marijuana and causes Oklahomans to miss out on the benefits of the legal marijuana business.
"You are talking about one semi truck that had $28 million of estimated street value, Oklahoma is failing to capture potentially billions of dollars they were counting on when they voted for this for the roads and schools and bridges because it is being undercut and sold on the black market," Woodward said. "Those are potentially millions of dollars not captured for the state."
Black market marijuana is the reason why a lot of legal marijuana grows are being weeded out. It's not just being found on big grows like we've seen,
but in regular distribution centers, and with regular truck drivers.