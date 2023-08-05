OBI hosts blood drive benefiting Tulsa Police Foundation

TULSA, Okla. — Our Blood Institute (OBI) hosted a blood drive Saturday benefiting the Tulsa Police Foundation.
The drive took place at Jim Glover Chevrolet, near W. 51st St. and S. Elwood Ave. and lasted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We’re trying to make sure that we’ve got enough blood on the hospital shelves to take care of local patients,” OBI Recruitment Manager Susan Addison said.
Addison said OBI would donate $10 to the Tulsa Police Foundation for each donor at the drive.
Addison also said it’s important that hospitals have blood available in case a first responder or someone they saved needs it too.
“Part of a good community citizen’s job is to make sure we have blood available in case one of our first responders need that blood, or anyone that they’ve risk their life to save,” Addison said.
Addison said despite the weather, people still came out and they saw around 50 donors by 3 p.m.
“I love our community, Tulsa is a great wonderful community, Jim Glover is a great community, making sure that we got the blood that we need,” she said.
Addison said a blood drive benefiting the Tulsa Firefighters Benevolence Fund will be held in two weeks in Owasso.
Addison also said OBI needs every blood type, not just O negative.
>>>MORE: Tulsa Drillers and OBI host blood drive for those in need