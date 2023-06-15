TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – Northeastern State University said Thursday that system data accessed after a security breach last month has been posted on the dark web.
University officials sent an email to students and staff saying “personal identification data such as driver’s licenses, passports, W-9 forms and social security numbers, as well as spreadsheets and letters” were posted online after a cyberattack on May 26.
“NSU IT is working diligently with federal law enforcement and cyber experts to further assess the extent of the data compromised, as well as the next steps for its retrieval,” NSU officials said in a statement.
NSU officials are asking students and staff who may have their data compromised to monitor their personal data and guard against any attempts of identity theft.
NSU has campuses in Tahlequah, Muskogee and Broken Arrow.