OWASSO, Okla. -- Tickets for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home in Owasso are still available and the home is now open for tours.
The 4-bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home is located in the Stone Canyon neighborhood and is valued at $620,000.
When you buy a $100 ticket, you have a chance to win the brand-new home along with other prizes that will be announced in June on FOX23. All funds raised help families with children fighting cancer.
The home, which is located at 19244 E White Willow Pass, is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays until June 18.