CLAREMORE, Okla. — The Practical Nursing (PN) Program at Northeast Tech's Claremore Campus were joined by Oklahoma Challenge and several associated organizations to educate students about safe driving on Tuesday.
Oklahoma Challenge is an organization that focuses on increasing teenage driving safety, according to their website.
Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teens in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
NE Tech's Nursing Instructor Karen Flatt, RN, MS, who brought this nationwide initiative to the campus in Claremore's attention, spoke on the reasoning behind joining Oklahoma Challenge in the announcement for the event.
"Our Practical Nursing students at Northeast Tech in Claremore are preparing themselves for a career that focuses on the safety and well-being of others, so joining the Oklahoma Challenge cause seems fitting," said Flatt. "As a program, we are committed to educating our student body on the importance of seatbelt use and the dangers of distracted and impaired driving, with the hope of ultimately saving lives."
FOX23 spoke with NE Tech's Claremore Campus Director Liberty Shere about the activities related to safe driving for students during the event.
Shere said they had everything from drunk driving simulations, activities related to farm vehicle safety, to set up for ATV safety. She also said Oklahoma Challenge had the students download an app that allows them to monitor their driving and receive feedback about how safe they are being.
Shere also spoke on the importance of educating students on driving safety.
"We are basically about technical training, but we also want to provide our students with key employability skills," Shere said. "Being a good driver is part of workforce development and we want our students to be safe whether they're driving their own personal vehicle or eventually driving for an employer."
Shere said students were really engaged during the activities likely because they were hearing from the experts like Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) who actually work the accidents and people working in construction zones.
She said NE Tech's Claremore campus will be having another event with Oklahoma Challenge in November.
In their announcement, Northeast Tech also said their PN students are sponsoring a poster contest open to all NE Tech Claremore campus students to create artwork under the theme of safe driving. The deadline to submit an art entry is Nov. 9, and prizes will be awarded to both a morning and an afternoon student on Nov. 16, the announcement added.
For more information on Northeast Tech and Oklahoma Challenge or on the poster contest, contact Flatt at 918-342-8066.