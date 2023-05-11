North Tulsa Woman plans to open home for troubled teen girls in same area she grew up in

TULSA, Okla. - Cassandra Prear was born and raised in north Tulsa. She is now working to bring hope, resources for healing and opportunities for the youth of the north Tulsa community.
She will be opening a girls’ home in the same area she grew up in.
Prear is a married mother of six children, five biological and one adopted. Her family extends out to the community. Many young people call her, “Mom.”
She also heads up, Teens Excelling Beyond, a non-profit organization committed to empowering teenage girls in north Tulsa through community outreach. Our objective is to provide these young women with the necessary skills to succeed and achieve their goals.
“Our aim is to address the root of the problem so proper healing can take place, which will create leaders, reduce teen pregnancy, sex trafficking, lower school dropout rates and restore hope in our community,” said Prear.
As a teen, Prear struggled to find her own path. Prear says that while growing up in north Tulsa, she did not see success nor was she taught success.
Prear was just in high school when she discovered she was pregnant.
“It wasn't until she went to Margaret Hudson, a school for teen pregnancy that she realized and was taught there is a different way of life. Once she graduated from her program and birthed her son, only then was she able to see the world differently,” said Cherelle Berry, a therapist Licensed Master Social Worker (LMSW) and a board member for the girls’ home.
For 30 years, Prear has worked as an advocate for youth and volunteered for community projects that support young people.
“Cassandra has firsthand knowledge and experience of the great need for shifting the mindset of our future generation,” said Berry. "She knew she had to bring her mission to the forefront because it takes a village to make this vision successful. Cassandra aims to shift mindsets and restore hope in our community."
Berry says the home will house up to five girls ages 10 to 13 who are struggling with abandonment and attachment issues and typical adolescent behavior. The state has difficulties finding placement for many of these teens. Despite the challenges that come with housing this specific age group, Berry says that Prear and the team will stand in the gap as the solution.
“We are enthusiastic about offering them a secure and nurturing environment where they can learn and flourish. We will focus on therapeutic intervention, self-esteem building, the inner, approaching girl individualistically and instilling productivity. The girls will have access to an array of resources from therapy, education, tutoring, talent building and much more. Our goal is to give these young ladies hope for their future despite the hand they were dealt,” said Cherelle.
Prear says it's vital to address the trauma and provide therapeutic resources for healing in these girls. She says their work is breaking generational curses in Tulsa. They are changing lives and these girls are embracing futures that were once beyond their imaginations.
Although the home is scheduled to open at the end of June, Prear says there are a few things to do before they are ready. They need to purchase furniture for the home, build a privacy fence and make sure they are up to code.
A fundraiser will be held on June 3, 2023. Brunching with a Purpose is taking place at the DragonFly Event Center from 11 am to 2 pm, and will feature a mimosa bar, live entertainment, and silent and live auctions. For more details on this event, click here.
“She is determined to live the rest of her life pouring her heart and soul into the troubled youth of north Tulsa and its surrounding areas,” said Berry. “She will continue to achieve her purpose through love, encouragement, education, inner wellness, inspiration, and nourishment one teen girl at a time.”