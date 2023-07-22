TULSA, Okla. — On Saturday afternoon, the Historic Greenwood District Main Street celebrated their acquisition of B.S. Roberts Park from Langston Tulsa.
It all took place at the park, near E. King St. and N. Greenwood Ave, starting with a press conference which was followed up by food, games and music.
The press conference saw remarks from several individuals, including District 1 City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper and Executive Director of the Historic Greenwood District Main Street Bill White, a libation ceremony and the singing of the Black National Anthem.
“Our mission at Historic Greenwood District Main Street is to preserve the historic character and importance of the Historic Greenwood District while achieving economic revitalization that is reflective of the historically Black entrepreneurship that has existed in this district for over 100 years,” White said.
White said the groups plans to engage with the community to see what they want in the park.
Hall-Harper said she was honored to be there, and paid homage to the victims of the Tulsa Race Massacre.
“The land that we are standing on is scared because blood of Africans living in American in 1921 was shed, homes and businesses were looted and burned to the ground by a racist white mob and supported by racist local and state officials, and so we honor those who lost their lives, their homes, their businesses, the generational wealth that the Greenwood community cannot appreciate like that of our white affluent communities who were not massacred,” Hall-Harper said.
“Today we announce publicly and celebrate the taking back of this scared land to the Greenwood community in honor of ancestors of Greenwood. The Historic Greenwood District Main Street program joins a very short list of Black-owned and Black-lead landowners in the Historic Greenwood District, our work continues to reclaim the legacy of Black land ownership and Black entrepreneurship that was and will be again Black Wall Street,” Hall-Harper later said.
After the conference, FOX23 spoke to White, who said he feels B.S. Roberts Park is often overlooked, something the group hopes to change.
“We hope to change that by making it, in partnership with all of our local community partners, make it a place where people in the area want to come, want to experience and have a great opportunity to live out their best, I call it ‘Greenwood Experience,’” White said.
White also said the acquisition is important because the Greenwood community rarely gets a chance to decide what it is built in the area and the group wants to give them that chance.