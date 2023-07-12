In an effort to preserve the historic Greenwood District, a north Tulsa group acquired B.S. Roberts Park.

TULSA, Okla. — In an effort to preserve historic Greenwood, a group has acquired a park to grow Greenwood and get back what was once Black Wall Street.
 
On Greenwood, what was once more than 40 blocks of black-owned businesses before it was burned and destroyed in 1921, is now just two blocks of what was rebuilt 102 years ago.
 
Since then, a ball park, universities, and other downtown entities bought up the land and developed. Across from one of the universities on Greenwood, Langston Tulsa, is a historical park, B.S Roberts Park.
 
"It was called the Negro Park in the early 1920s. It was one of the only parks negros could go to, black people, could go to at the time," said Executive Director of Historic Greenwood Main Street Bill White. "It was one of the only parks in the area that had a pool because of segregation that black and white people couldn't swim in the same pool."
 
White said the park was once the city of Tulsa's, then it went to Langston Tulsa. From there, the Mainstreet just acquired it to make sure what was once identified a park on Black Wall Street stayed with the historic district.

"In order to make things better not only for our generation but for generations to come. That's really why we wanted to send the signals to say like, yes we understand the issues we've had in this city, in this state, but we're not going to move passed it but embrace it and do better," he said.
 
After the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre public nuisance lawsuit being thrown out last Friday, White said taking back the park shows how resilient Greenwood has always been.
 
"We never take no as a final answer. It's a small road block and we keep it pushing," he said.
 
White said he's wanting to hold a public meeting to hear what the community wants to see happen at the park. 

More News