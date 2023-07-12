Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ROGERS...NORTHWESTERN WAGONER AND EAST CENTRAL TULSA COUNTIES... At 1222 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles south of Turley to 3 miles southeast of Catoosa, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include... Tulsa... Broken Arrow... Owasso... Catoosa... Verdigris... Turley... Tulsa International Airport... This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 221 and 244. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH