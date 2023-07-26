North Tulsa couple says someone stole their French bulldogs

TULSA, Okla. — The owners of two French bulldogs are desperate to get them back. According to a filed police report, the two dogs were in their kennel in the backyard near Pine and Peoria. When it was time for Queen Elizabeth and Bella Boo to go back inside, their kennel was empty.
The dogs’ owner Aaron Palmer doesn’t know what happened. No houses in the neighborhood had porch cameras to pick it up.
“It’s a big deal to me for these dogs to be missing,” Palmer said.
“I strictly bought a cage so they wouldn’t get out. So, for them to come up missing out the cage, it’s like ‘Nah, something ain’t right. Somebody stole these dogs,’ you know?” he explained.
“Elizabeth, she’s about to get fixed. And then, Bella Boo, she actually needs medical attention as we speak because she just had a surgery,” he said.
Not only are the French bulldogs AKC registered show dogs, they’re also service animals to help Palmer with a medical condition.
>>>MORE: Catoosa man claims animal rescue won't return his dog to him, rescue claims otherwise
“I was showing them for a while, but then I strictly switched them over to service needs, you know, so them dogs really help me with my medical condition, which I’ve been going through it without them, you know,” he said.
“At the end of the day, they kind of comfort me," Palmer said.
“I’ve been training them day in, day out for a certain purpose and they’ve got it down pat. So now, for them to come up missing is like, part of me is just out the window, you know what I mean?” Palmer also said.
If you have any information about where the dogs might be, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.