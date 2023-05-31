Wednesday makes 102 years since one of the worst racial attacks in our nation's history, the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

TULSA, Okla. — The north Tulsa community is paying their respects for the lives lost in 1921.
 
Since Friday, the Black Wall Street Legacy Fest has honored the victims, survivors and descendants.
 
Dr. Tiffany Crutcher with the Crutcher Foundation, Greg Robinson with the Remembrance Coalition, survivors, descendants and north Tulsans gathered at historic Standpipe Hill to fill jars with soil from the hill that they're calling "sacred."
 
"Here lies where the wealthiest African Americans that inhabited this place and to also symbolize the fight where WWI Veterans took up on the hill, on the high ground, who fought until the very last man," Robinson said. "It is not lost on us that we honor veterans on this day as well because it was veterans who had to fight for their own land, for their own family on their own home soil. Let that be a lesson to us as we honor the victims of the massacre, the survivors of the massacre and make sure it never happens again."
 
