TULSA, Okla. — The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club hosted a grand opening of their new STEAMM Lab in north Tulsa.
The ribbon-cutting took place at the North Mabee Boys & Girls Club near East 31st Street North and MLK Jr. Boulevard on Thursday morning.
The STEAMM Lab is a new classroom created to nurture kids' skills and goals in science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics and ministry.
"We are thrilled to unveil the STEAMM Lab at the North Mabee Boys & Girls Club in partnership with Creative Learning Systems. This transformative space reflects our commitment to equipping young minds with the tools they need to excel in an ever-evolving world," said Major Carlyle, Tulsa Area Commander. "Through science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics, and ministry, we are shaping future leaders who will not only succeed academically but also contribute positively to their communities."
Okla. Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell said this new lab is a great opportunity for the city of Tulsa.
"We had over 15,000 kids in summer programs in the city of Tulsa at some of our Salvation Army locations," he said. "But we're really training kids to think critically, to think through problems and really get trained for the future workforce. Right here in Oklahoma."
"It gears them toward their future and kind of gives them an idea of what they may want to become in the future and activities that they can work on starting at our young age," said Branch Manager Latrice Fowlkes. "I kind of refer to us as a mini Tulsa technology center."
Salvation Army Area Commander Major Carlyle Gargis said the technology the kids will have access to is pretty advanced.
We have a 3D printer in there that they can actually design…They also have some wood cutting, electronic wood cutting, that works through a computer program where they can cut and design wood ornaments or really anything that they can fit in that box to cut. We also have an opportunity for them to build and construct robotics through computers," Gargis said.
For more information on the North Mabee Boys & Girls Club, click here.