TULSA, Okla. — Armed with saws, hammers and tarps a group of 70 volunteers is making its way through Tulsa.
Samaritan's Purse, which is headquartered in North Carolina, has had a team on the ground in Green Country since this past Tuesday.
They have been helping families get back on their feet, following the June 18th storms.
Tuesday though that mission was a little more urgent, with another round of storms predicted for some parts of town.
"We know that the threat of a storm is a really stressful experience for people who have just experienced that and so each of our crews are working as hard as they can doing as much as they can," Karissa Ryan, a program manager for the group explained.
FOX23 caught up with two crews in Sand Springs to see the difference they're making.
"I was just moved that they could help," 80-year-old Joanne Nelson said, thankful for the help.
So far, the crews have tackled at least 30 work orders.
"We are trying to move through as many work orders as we can, assisting as many homeowners as we can," a volunteer explained.
While most of the volunteers come here from out-of-state, Samaritan's Purse is looking for local volunteers.
If you'd like to help or if you are a homeowner who needs help, click here.