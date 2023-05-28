North America Indian Tennis Association holds championship tournament in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The North America Indian Tennis Association (NAITA) held its 47th annual national championship tournament in Tulsa over Memorial Day weekend.
Tennis players from all over the country were in attendance.
“We just keep the tradition up and it's so nice to have people take the time out of their holiday weekend and dedicate it to the camaraderie of Native American culture,” said Jessica RedCorn, one of the tournament directors.
RedCorn explained the tournament is about Native American representation in tennis.
“We love our culture obviously and just bringing everybody together that is Native American and sharing the same sovereignty heart is very touching,” said RedCorn.
The Tournament had over 100 players and 23 tribes attend. This includes Dr. George BlueSpruce, the first recognized Native American dentist and part of the founding group for the NAITA.
“Coming to Oklahoma is one of our favorite places because there’s a lot of American Indians in Oklahoma,” BlueSpruce said.
BlueSpruce explained they are all very proud of how much the organization has grown and the legacy they are leaving the next generation.
“I’m very proud to say to anybody now that this is probably the largest tournament that we’ve ever head,” said BlueSpruce
The tournament changes locations every year, and next year it will return to Oklahoma at the Edmond Tennis Center.
