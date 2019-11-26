  • Nonprofit hosts birthday parties for Tulsa children in need

    By: Michelle Linn

    TULSA, Okla. - A nonprofit is working with local organizations to help bring birthday parties to kids in need.

    Rock Your Party partners with places like Urban Air and BounceU to help put on birthday celebrations.

    Rock Your Party provides themed decorations and volunteer "Rock Stars" while different stores donate cake and cupcakes for the parties.

    The organization also works with the Tulsa Housing Authority and hosts monthly birthday parties in the community room at Apache Manor and Comanche Park Apartments.

    Referrals come from Emergency Infant Services and the Parent Child Center, but those looking to apply can do so here.

    Anyone looking to donate, volunteer, or apply can do so here.

