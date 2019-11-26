TULSA, Okla. - A nonprofit is working with local organizations to help bring birthday parties to kids in need.
Rock Your Party partners with places like Urban Air and BounceU to help put on birthday celebrations.
Related Headlines
Rock Your Party provides themed decorations and volunteer "Rock Stars" while different stores donate cake and cupcakes for the parties.
The organization also works with the Tulsa Housing Authority and hosts monthly birthday parties in the community room at Apache Manor and Comanche Park Apartments.
Referrals come from Emergency Infant Services and the Parent Child Center, but those looking to apply can do so here.
Anyone looking to donate, volunteer, or apply can do so here.
Trending Stories
- Woman dead, man arrested after crash in Broken Arrow
- DOWNLOAD the FOX23 News app for updates sent to your phone
- Woman walks into home, tries to take baby, Tulsa police say
- FOLLOW FOX23 on Facebook for updates in your news feed
- Perfect scores: Oklahoma high school senior aces ACT, SAT exams
- Sign up for free FOX23 Newsletters
Trending Video
Rhema prepares for Christmas light display in Broken Arrow
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}