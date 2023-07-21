BIXBY, Okla. — An NFL player is back in Oklahoma, giving back to kids in his community.
NFL Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. is in Bixby coaching the Underdog Academy Youth Football Camp, encouraging kids to reach for the stars...and the football.
During this camp, Harris coaches aspiring athletes and provides one-on-one training. Attendees also receive free food and have opportunity to enjoy some fun activities like face painting and bounce houses.
"Being able to come back and impact these kids," Harris said. "Let them know that they can be successful in life and that's what we want to do."
Harris said it's important to teach the kids they can accomplish anything in life and give them the boost of confidence needed to go for it.
"We work all skills and drills, working on how to take different techniques at different positions. working on speed agility drills also," Harris said.
Besides the athletic training, Harris also focuses on confidence and the ability to stand up against bullying and adversity.
"What I love about this camp is he does life as well, not just football," Camp directors Dean Faulkner said. "We talk a lot about how important academics and just being a good kid and those things are."
For more information on the Underdog Academy Youth Football Camp and other similar camps, click here.