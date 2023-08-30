TULSA, Okla. — President of the American Bar Association, Mary Smith, chose to visit Tulsa for her first trip as president, including a stop at the University of Tulsa.
Smith said her visit to Oklahoma was very important to her as a Native American woman because she wants to acknowledge the full history of Oklahoma.
She started her visit at Greenwood Rising to recognize the history of Tulsa and she will also be traveling to the Cherokee Nation on Thursday to honor her tribe and speak with the leaders and law students there.
Smith said she gets her Native American heritage from her grandmother who grew up in Westville, where she believes her family arrived there after some of her ancestors were in the Trail of Tears.
"Oklahoma has a special place in my heart," Smith said.
She said it is very important to her that people know the full history of Tulsa which is why her visit to Greenwood, where the Tulsa Race Riots took place, was so meaningful.
Smith spoke with FOX23 about the importance of diversity in the law firm.
"If you have a lawyer that looks like you or has a similar background as you, you are able to build trust," she said. "Law is a practice of trust."
"Law touches all aspects of society, and if law does not represent society, then we are not doing what we should be doing," Smith said.
Smith is the first female Native American Bar Association President, which she says provides a meaningful perspective and she hopes inspires students who want to peruse law.
"I hope just my being here honors Native Americans, raises the visibility of Native Americans, inspires people to learn a little bit about our Native American history" she said. "But also sends a message to everyone that if you wanna be a lawyer, that is a possibility for you."
After meeting TU law students along with TU Law Dean Oren Griffin and TU President Brad R. Carson, Smith said she is excited to see what is in store for the future of the law profession and how those students will improve our world.
"The future of our profession is in great hands," she said.
She also said she wants tribal leaders to know that the ABA is supportive of tribal sovereignty and would love to collaborate with them to try to improve life in tribal communities.
Dean Griffin said TU was very glad to have Smith visit and that she serves as a great example for students of what is possible and where they can go with their degrees.
Smith also spoke on the threat of Artificial Intelligence to the law profession. She said AI is not just one of the biggest legal issues of our time, but simply one of the biggest issues in general.
"It has both promise and peril," she said.
Smith created a task force to look at artificial intelligence to navigate it because while there are risks that come with it, there is also promise, she said.
Smith said the ABA will be working on these issues throughout the next year and beyond.