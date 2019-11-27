TULSA, Okla. - QUICK FACTS:
Addison, a 4-year-old female red panda from NEW Zoo in Northeast Wisconsin.
Zoo officials say the cool weather makes this the perfect time to add a new member to the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation Red Panada/Binturong Exhibit inside the Lost Kingdom.
The zoo's male red panda, Bo, brought Addison back with him from their off-exhibit summer home.
Red pandas are cold-weather animals -- with their fluffy ringed tail and thick, double-layered coats -- while binturongs prefer hot-weather. In an effort to ensure that the exhibit works for both species, as well as guests, zoo officials decided to make it a shared exhibit.
They believe this is the first time a zoo has tried this kind of set up.
They say they are thrilled to watch the red pandas but cannot wait for our binturongs, Cala and Palawan, to return in the spring. Exciting animal changes are one more way your zoo is becoming bigger, better.
