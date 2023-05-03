FOX23 breaks down what else Walters said during the meeting and what lawmakers expect from him in the near future.

TULSA, Okla. -- Oklahomans are still talking about statements State Superintendent Ryan Walters made when he met with lawmakers Monday afternoon. That's when he called teachers unions a "terrorist organization."

Lawmakers have tried to get Walters before them for months. There were a lot of questions and concerns brought up from both sides of the aisle.
 
Walters said it was a "dumpster fire" when his administration came in after his predecessor.
 
He left the overflowing committee room shocked after Walters took a jab at the teacher's unions.
 
"I don't negotiate with the teachers' unions. They're a terrorist organization. They just continue to spread misinformation across the state," Walters said.
 
Those comments still leave a bad taste in Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association President Shawna Mott-Wright's mouth.
 
"Out of all the words out there, I don't know why you'd choose that one," Mott-Wright said.
 
Lawmakers, including fellow republicans, wanted to know the application statuses of grants as deadlines near. Representative Ryan Martinez was looking for transparency.
 
"I'm concerned because if we do not receive this paperwork for certain grants monies are not disbursed guess whose problem it is? It's the people on this committees," Martinez told Walters.
 
Walters agreed with Martinez and said his office is always open for questions and transparency. He said, "when we came there was no process in place to apply for [a grant], there was no description for how to, there was not how do we use this criteria, or here's why we decided to go after certain grants. There's been a lot of misinformation out there. We have not missed a single deadline. The reality is we want our kids supported."
 
Mott-Wright said she's concerned if Walters is applying for needed grants.
 
"If we don't get the grants then our children don't get what they need and that's any and all children," Mott-Wright said.
 
Walters said, in districts across the state, 37 people quit within the last year and seven were fired. Mott-Wright said those numbers are higher.
 
Monday, May 8th, Walters is supposed to present lawmakers with documents and his budget proposal. 

