PRYOR, Okla. — A new coffee shop opened Friday in Pryor, looking to give women who were incarcerated, have faced substance abuse or who aged out of the foster system job training.
Heritage Café sits inside Creekside Church, near Graham and Elliot.
The lead associate pastor there, Neil Oldham, said the café aligns with the church's mission.
"It wasn't just about like what can we do to help our church, it was like what can we do to help the community," he explained.
Heritage partnered with and is modeled after She Brews Coffee House which has locations in Claremore and Tulsa.
FOX23 talked to one woman who started working at She Brews but now has a management job at Heritage.
"I look at it like it's an opportunity for other women who come from different backgrounds, maybe who've had less than," Cathy Baker said. "It gives them hope that one day, ya know you may start out as a barista, then a manager, as myself. That's what I want to give women, just hope."
The café will be open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.