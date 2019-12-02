JENKS, Okla. - Plans for the upcoming outlet mall in Jenks are finally coming together.
Simon Malls released new renderings for Tulsa Premium Outlets ahead of a meeting Monday night to vote on the site's preliminary plans.
Tulsa Premium Outlets -- originally approved in 2015 -- does not have an official groundbreaking date, but officials didn't announce Simon Properties completed the purchase of the 51-acre property along the Creek Turnpike and 24th West Avenue until August.
The new outlet mall will be set on about 50 acres and feature about 80 stores across the property.
Jenks City Council is scheduled to meet Monday night to vote on the preliminary plans for the location.
