OWASSO, Okla. – The City of Owasso announced plans to add three pickleball courts to Rayola Park.

Recreation and Culture Director Larry Langford said the bidding process will be open until July and then they will present a plan to the city council for approval.

Once approved, construction could start as soon as the fall, Langford said.

The plan will be to add three full-size outdoor pickleball courts to the southwest side of the park.

Rayola Park is located at 8300 N Owasso Expressway.