TULSA, Okla. — With the release of "Sound of Freedom," people have begun talking more about human trafficking.
"We've been shouting it from the mountaintops for years," said Annmarie Hayden, cohost of A21 Tulsa and group life pastor at The Assembly Church in Broken Arrow.
Hayden is a human trafficking victim.
"My situation is actually a very common occurrence of human trafficking," Hayden said. "I'm a survivor and am grateful to have been rescued."
Hayden said she was groomed and abused growing up and was in human trafficking as a child.
"I was trained by people in my family to take care of myself in a certain way, the same thing happens across the street," Hayden said.
Hayden now works with fellow human trafficking victims.
"We definitely have a heart for the lost, we all know we are called to the lost and the broken and exploitation and human trafficking exists where vulnerabilities are exploited," Hayden explained.
The Assembly Church works with victims to get rehabilitated and helps them get housed with other organizations.
"Walking things out with somebody as they're trying to figure out who they are and blow the roof off of reality that they thought was possible for them is the goal," Hayden said.
Hayden also works with A21 Tulsa to put on the annual Walk For Freedom.
"So the Walk For Freedom is a walk that is done around the word in hundreds of cities and dozens of countries every year," Hayden said.
Hayden said one of the most common misconceptions is that human trafficking happens only in other countries.
"It breaks my heart when I hear people say that human trafficking is not a problem here, but only over there," Hayden said. "It's not my problem, it's their problem. It absolutely is a problem right here."
She's grateful people have started talking about the problem.
"Little girls aren't promiscuous by nature," Hayden said.