TULSA, Okla. — Miss Norman, Sunny Day, was crowned Miss Oklahoma 2023 Saturday night at the River Spirit Casino.
More than 40 candidates competed in the competition and were judged on interviews, talent, health and fitness and their evening gown, demonstrating how they are uniquely qualified to be Miss Oklahoma.
As the new Miss Oklahoma, Day will receive a $30,000 scholarship to further her education and will represent Oklahoma in the Miss America Competition.
Runner ups at the competition included:
- 1st Runner Up: Miss Oil Capital, Mia-Lynne Smith.
- 2nd Runner Up: Miss OSU, Tatum Shelton.
- 3rd Runner Up: Miss Queen of the West, Mackenzie McIntyre.
- 4th Runner Up: Miss Oklahoma State Fair, Emily Faith.