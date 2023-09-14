TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa's downtown Central Library has a new tenant.
A lemonade and sandwich shop named Illum has moved into the space formerly occupied by Starbucks.
If you work at the Tulsa County Courthouse, or enjoy spending time at the downtown Central Library you have new options when it comes to grabbing a bite to eat.
“It’s a beautiful library, and then it’s very convenient to be able to have an option to come and get a drink, get something to eat, especially downtown when the options are limited,” said Tulsa resident Cassandra Heilig.
Onikah Asamoa-Caesar said the library approached her.
“Originally we were talking about putting in a Fulton Street Books and Coffee which is my first business here in Tulsa, but over time it just evolved into this concept that I think better serves the needs of the downtown Tulsa community,” she remarked.
There’s local artwork on the walls, books for sale and a plant wall.
They serve up 21 flavors of lemonade.
“Twenty-one flavors of lemonade is homage to 1921 and recognizing that history also on our sandwich menu you’ll see things that remind folks of Tulsa," she said.
Sandwich offerings include the "Turkey Deco" and "Tulsa Club."
While you’re not allowed to bring food or drink into the main area of the library, Illum is open seven days a week and has seating for up to 45 people.