TULSA, Okla. – A new group home helping teen girls opened in Tulsa.
The Teens Excelling Beyond Foundation held a ribbon cutting on Saturday to celebrate the space created for teen girls who find themselves homeless.
The mission of the nonprofit is to establish community outreach and ensure that the girls are given the tools and knowledge to transition into successful adults.
The nonprofit provides transportation to and from appointments, jobs, and activities with staff supervision, partners with Public, Charter, and virtual schools to ensure teens graduate high school and prepare them for college and provide them with health education and resources.