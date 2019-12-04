New fund to help victims of Tulsa area natural disasters

TULSA, Okla. - A new fundraising effort is underway to help victims of Tulsa area natural disasters.
The Tulsa Area Long Term Recovery Committee announced the Tulsa Area Disaster Recovery Fund on Tuesday.
Community members will be able to donate money to help those impacted by May 2019 storms and flooding in the city of Tulsa and Tulsa County. The fund also covers those in the Tulsa portions of Osage County and part of Broken Arrow in Wagoner County.
"It is estimated that there remains $18 million of unmet needs in our area that we must address. The loss from this disaster was so vast that it warranted a Presidential Declaration, and much of that loss still remains," said Tulsa Area Long Term Recovery Committee co-chair Linda Johnston. "I am truly concerned that the survivors have been forgotten."
Donations can be made online through the Tulsa Community Foundation.
Donations by check should be made payable to Tulsa Community Foundation and include "Tulsa Area Disaster Recovery Fund" in the memo line. Checks can be sent to Tulsa Community Foundation, 7030 S. Yale Ave., Suite 600, Tulsa, Okla., 74136. All donations are tax-deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.
