TULSA, Okla. — The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre is the subject of a new television documentary series.
 
OWN, the Oprah Winfrey Network, is tracing the 102-year impact of the massacre in north Tulsa and among descendants.
 
Heather Nash, a descendant, has revolved her life around advocating for Greenwood and hopes her children will, too.
 
She said she was asked three years ago to be a part of OWN's "Rebuilding Black Wall Street." She immediately said yes, any chance to share her grandmother's survival story.
 
"I think it plants a seed for people to know that these people lost something and are owed something you get a return," she said. "When there's a tornado and you have insurance you get a return. We had insurance and didn't get anything so hopefully this shows people we're owed something."
 
The series focuses on Greenwood's future and showcases a sense of community.
 
"It's about rebuilding homes of descendants so they either rebuild your home or help you get a business, so it's like a home improvement show but with a purpose," she said.
 
The season premiere is Sept. 29 on OWN. 

