New dewpoint record set in Oklahoma Sunday evening

OILTON, Okla. — Ahead of a cold front on Sunday evening, abundant heat and moisture allowed the dewpoint temperature in Oilton, which is about 35 miles west of Tulsa, to hit an astonishing high of 84.6 degrees Fahrenheit. This means the air becomes saturated at that temperature, or in other words, the temperature at which dew and fog will form. As a result, the air temperature can never drop below the dewpoint reading.
Dewpoint temperatures above 80 degrees Fahrenheit are rare in Oklahoma. This unusually high amount of moisture in the air was due to a combination of recent heavy rainfall, mid-summer heat and converging air that allowed that extremely humid air to “pool” in that general area. This 84.6 degrees dewpoint reading is a record for the Oklahoma Mesonet, which has 120 measurement sites throughout the state that having been recording weather data since the start of 1994. That measurement occurred at 7:30 p.m. The previous record dewpoint reading occurred in Antlers in southeast Oklahoma in July 2022 at 84.2 degrees Fahrenheit.
Dewpoint temperatures combined with the air temperature is the way we calculate the heat index. Therefore, a sky-high dewpoint will have a dramatic effect on how hot it feels to our body. The heat index in Oilton and surrounding areas soared between 115 and 120 degrees Fahrenheit that evening due to the unusually high levels of moisture in the air.