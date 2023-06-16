TULSA, Okla. — Federal Court documents say Coby Green who is accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail into the midtown Tulsa shop, Donut Hole, had an issue with the shop's relationship with the LGBTQIA+ community.
The federal court affidavit says he made a post about the store in October saying, “Okay, it's officially time to shine our boots and put on our armbands boys, this disgusting filth has got to go.”
Court documents say investigators found fliers at the store that read "the only virus is LGBT,” and "fight against LGBTQ groomers,” that showed a picture of a person with a rainbow ribbon around someone’s neck.
Court documents go on to say he posted about vandalism that previously happened in the same month at the Donut Hole and said, "I’m just sad they didn't Molotov it."
Months later in May, documents say Green was arrested for traffic warrants outside of Elote Café while protesting during the restaurant's Drag Show Brunch.
It also says a search warrant of his home led investigators to multiple newspaper clippings of the crime with the headline that read "Donut shop vandalized after drag event."
Investigators in the federal documents write that this is common of someone keeping mementos or trophies of their crimes.
Green is charged with malicious use of explosives in connection with the vandalism. ATF agents say the investigation is ongoing and they expect more charges in future.